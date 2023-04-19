‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT
WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - What firefighters described as an “errant tire” struck a moving vehicle and caused a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport overnight.

The Westport Fire Department said it happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew on the engine that arrived first reported that it found a single vehicle crash in the left lane.

Firefighters said the driver was trapped and needed extrication.

“Companies utilized extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant,” said assistant chief Jeffrey Gootman, shift commander, Westport Fire Department. “Westport EMS transported the occupant to an area hospital with unknown injuries.”

State police determined that the errant tire, which came from an unknown vehicle, struck the car as it drove and sheared off most of the vehicle’s roof.

The crash remained under investigation by troopers later in the morning.

