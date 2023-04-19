Drivers avoid I-65 stretch after fatal crash involving 4 semis

Traffic backs up in construction zone with narrow lanes.
The construction zone on I-65 near Cross Plains.
The construction zone on I-65 near Cross Plains.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers say they are avoiding a stretch of I-65 at all costs. It comes after Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old pick-up driver died in a crash involving four other semi-trucks Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers in the area say construction is to blame for the crash which happened just north of the Cross Plains exit on Interstate 65 North.

One look at the I-65 on ramps and people can see it’s a construction cluster.

“It’s a nightmare from here to Portland,” says driver Scott Holloway.

THP says Bryant Freedle was stopped between two tractor trailers when another one, driven by 55-year-old Davina Luckett, crashed into the semi behind Freedle. The force was enough to sandwich his pick-up truck into the semi in front of him.

“The more traffic, the more accidents can happen,” says truck driver Carl Freeman.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65

He knows construction is necessary to make the stretch four lanes instead of two. But he won’t be driving near the mess anytime soon.

“When it’s like this now with construction, I try to avoid it,” says Freeman.

“I haven’t used I-65, well, since they started this,” says Holloway.

He says he’s driving other routes because crashes happen weekly in the interstate area.

“They made the lanes way too narrow,” Holloway says. “So, the tractor trailers are right next to the wall, you’re right next to the tractor trailer, there’s no room to move over. So, if there’s an accident, it’s usually a multi-car accident, because it happens.”

For now, both Holloway and Freeman suggest people drive defensively, or in their case, don’t take I-65 at all.

THP says charges are pending for the two semi drivers that hit Freedle’s truck from behind.

They say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

