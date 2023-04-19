Do you know the rules of recycling?

“Knowing the rules and putting them into practice will help you recycle more efficiently.”
Metro Government and Waste Management wants to make sure you know the right rules of recycling.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Earth Week and do you know the right rules for recycling?

WSMV4′s Terry Bulger caught up with Metro Government and Waste Management to help you honor Nashville by way of recycling.

Here are some basic rules of recycling:

  1. Recycle bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.
  2. Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.
  3. No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.

“Knowing these rules and putting them into practice will help you recycle more efficiently. And it will help to ensure everything that makes it into your bin finds a second life,” Waste Management said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
The FAA announced Southwest paused flights nationwide, but the pause was lifted minutes later.
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
Three-mile human chain in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Three-mile human chain formed in downtown Nashville for gun reform

Latest News

Police charge woman with vehicular homicide after deadly Gallatin Pike crash
The construction zone on I-65 near Cross Plains.
Drivers avoid I-65 stretch after fatal crash involving 4 semis
Concerns with stretch of I-65 after deadly crash
Drivers concerned with stretch of I-65 after deadly crash
A Nashville woman was shot Tuesday night by what police say, may have been a stray bullet.
Nashville woman shot while standing in kitchen
Gun-related bills passed by Tennessee lawmakers
Gun-related bills passed by Tennessee lawmakers