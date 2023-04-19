Do you know the rules of recycling?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Earth Week and do you know the right rules for recycling?

WSMV4′s Terry Bulger caught up with Metro Government and Waste Management to help you honor Nashville by way of recycling.

Here are some basic rules of recycling:

Recycle bottles, cans, paper and cardboard. Keep food and liquid out of your recycling. No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.

“Knowing these rules and putting them into practice will help you recycle more efficiently. And it will help to ensure everything that makes it into your bin finds a second life,” Waste Management said.

