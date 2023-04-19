Construction crews removing end zone seats at Vandy’s football stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Progress continues at Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium.

Video on Monday showed construction crews taking down the stands in the south end zone of the stadium.

A football operations building will be built in that area.

For the 2023 season there will be no seating in either end zone at FirstBank Stadium.

The renovations at the stadium are a part of the Vandy United plan.

