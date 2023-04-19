Construction crews removing end zone seats at Vandy’s football stadium

Stadium renovations are part of the Vandy United project.
Work has begun to remove the south end zone seats at FirstBank Stadium as part of the Vandy United project.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Progress continues at Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium.

Video on Monday showed construction crews taking down the stands in the south end zone of the stadium.

A football operations building will be built in that area.

For the 2023 season there will be no seating in either end zone at FirstBank Stadium.

The renovations at the stadium are a part of the Vandy United plan.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge

Latest News

Belmont University's baseball team is honoring The Covenant School community with the school...
Belmont baseball honors Covenant School victims
Titans release renderings of potential new stadium
Metro Council to consider funding for new Titans stadium
Renovations continue at FirstBank Stadium
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, right, watches the puck while defending against San...
Predators hold year-end press conference