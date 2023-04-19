Church members in shock about pastor’s arrest on child sex charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Church members and neighbors are in shock after the pastor of a Franklin church was arrested for sexually exploiting minors.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Daryl Hayes, 50, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is the lead pastor at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. He is accused of using the church’s internet connection to upload images of child sex abuse online.

“Oh, my goodness. Are children safe anywhere?” Debby Leddy, a church member who lives near the church, said.

Leddy is just one of many Berry’s Chapel church members confused about the pastor’s arrest.

“It’s very shocking because we don’t know where we can have our kids safe, and we don’t know people as well as we thought we did,” Leddy said.

After getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Williamson County investigators said they searched Berry’s Chapel and found Hayes had had been uploading child sex abuse pictures using the church’s internet connection.

“When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this, and to do this so obviously on the church’s wi-fi,” Leddy said.

To make matters worse, members who spoke to WSMV4 --who didn’t want to go on camera-- said Hayes had access to dozens of children.

“I often did programs for the preschool that they have there and they’re so many children there,” Leddy said.

When other church leaders found out what happened, they said they fired Hayes immediately.

“I hope that they get him the help he needs and some sort of guidance because definitely something has to be wrong,” Leddy said.

Hayes is being charged with six counts of exploiting a minor. Investigators said they don’t believe any of the children in the images were local. Church leaders said they’re working closely with detectives investigating the case.

