Bill that would require TBI to test all rape kits left out of governor’s budget

The bill would have required TBI to test kits within 30 days.
TBI Generic
TBI Generic(WMC Action News 5)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation that would have required the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation to test all rape kits within 30 days of their collection has been left unfunded.

The bill, HB 0104, was not included in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget for this year or next, according to State Representative Antonio Parkinson.

Current law states that within 30 days of receipt of a kit, the law enforcement agency must submit the kit to the TBI crime lab or a similarly qualified laboratory for testing. The proposed legislation would have expedited the process by requiring the TBI to complete testing within the same 30-day time frame.

Rep. Parkinson said according to TBI, it currently takes months for a rape kit to be tested and results to be returned.

“I am completely disappointed in the lack of action on the part of the Tennessee legislature to fund getting rape kits tested in 30 days,” Rep. Parkinson said following the meeting. “This is a slap in the face to all victims of rape in our state. We put $250 million into the rainy day fund that put us over $2 billion dollars. But we wouldn’t fund $5 million to test rape kits in 30 days. We can do better.”

The bill also would have required DNA records to be removed from databases if the samples were not connected to a criminal investigation once TBI received written confirmation from investigating agencies.

Rep. Parkinson said he filed similar legislation in 2014, but that bill also remained unfunded.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
The FAA announced Southwest paused flights nationwide, but the pause was lifted minutes later.
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Three-mile human chain in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Three-mile human chain formed in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

Latest News

(from left to right): Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Chattanooga...
Four Tennessee mayors pen letter to Gov. Lee calling for gun reform
A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Council approves stadium plan on second reading
WSMV Metro Council
Stadium funding plan moves forward
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their...
Special election dates set for expelled lawmakers