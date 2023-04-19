Bill that would require TBI to test all rape kits left out of governor’s budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation that would have required the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation to test all rape kits within 30 days of their collection has been left unfunded.

The bill, HB 0104, was not included in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget for this year or next, according to State Representative Antonio Parkinson.

NASHVILLE— A bill that would require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test all rape kits within 30 days of receipt has died after being left out of the Governor's budget. The bill, (HB0104), sponsored by Democrat Antonio Parkinson

Current law states that within 30 days of receipt of a kit, the law enforcement agency must submit the kit to the TBI crime lab or a similarly qualified laboratory for testing. The proposed legislation would have expedited the process by requiring the TBI to complete testing within the same 30-day time frame.

Rep. Parkinson said according to TBI, it currently takes months for a rape kit to be tested and results to be returned.

“I am completely disappointed in the lack of action on the part of the Tennessee legislature to fund getting rape kits tested in 30 days,” Rep. Parkinson said following the meeting. “This is a slap in the face to all victims of rape in our state. We put $250 million into the rainy day fund that put us over $2 billion dollars. But we wouldn’t fund $5 million to test rape kits in 30 days. We can do better.”

The bill also would have required DNA records to be removed from databases if the samples were not connected to a criminal investigation once TBI received written confirmation from investigating agencies.

Rep. Parkinson said he filed similar legislation in 2014, but that bill also remained unfunded.

