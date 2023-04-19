1 injured in shooting in Hermitage, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Monaco Drive and Samoa Drive in Hermitage on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police said.

Police said officers located the victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg and lower back in a vehicle near the intersection.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting to be targeted.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.