1 injured in shooting in Hermitage, police say

Police believe the shooting was targeted.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Monaco Drive and Samoa Drive in Hermitage on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police said.

Police said officers located the victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg and lower back in a vehicle near the intersection.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting to be targeted.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Clarksville
Deadly car crash in Clarksville
"Zip tie guy" and mom plead guilty
"Zip tie guy" and mom plead guilty
Biden signs order to make childcare cheaper
Locals react to president’s executive order for affordable childcare, long-term care
Victim in hospital after shooting
Victim in hospital after shooting
Biden signs order to make childcare cheaper
Biden signs order to make childcare cheaper