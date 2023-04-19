1 injured in Rutherford County fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was injured in a house fire last week in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on April 11 at about 1 p.m. The victim was rescued from inside the house by RCFR firefighters, according to a media release.

The victim was admitted to the Vanderbilt Burn Center and has since been discharged, the release said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“I am proud of our quick response to the scene and the actions of the RC Firefighters who saved this person’s life.” Fire Chief Larry Farley said in the release.

