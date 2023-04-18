‘Zip Tie Guy,’ mother enter guilty pleas on charges from U.S. Capitol riots

"Zip Tie Guy” at U.S. Capitol
"Zip Tie Guy” at U.S. Capitol(Source: Pacer | U.S. District Court, District of Columbia)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee mother and son have entered guilty pleas on charges connected to the U.S. Capitol riots.

Lisa Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” have pled guilty to charges stemming from their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.

Their case was handled by a United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Munchel and Eisenhart entered guilty pleas for the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction
  • Entering or Remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings

The pair is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

