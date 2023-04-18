Wilson Central evacuated after fire reported in classroom
A kitchen fire in a culinary classroom prompted the evacuation.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students were evacuated at Wilson Central High School on Monday because of a fire in a classroom.
The fire started around 1 p.m. in a culinary classroom. It was put out quickly.
Students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Firefighters responded to the school to check the room.
Students were allowed back in the building about 30 minutes later.
