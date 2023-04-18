WATCH: Covenant School families sing at human chain event in Nashville for gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, a three-mile human chain was formed throughout downtown Nashville to advocate for stronger gun safety.

Families from The Covenant School closed the event by singing Go Now In Peace which is sung to close out every chapel the school holds.

The event began at 5 p.m. and attendees linked arms throughout downtown to advocate for gun reform. It began at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and extended to the Tennessee State Capitol.

Organizers and faith leaders spoke and led prayers while musicians played songs at the event.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee organized this event, “Linking Arms for Change,” to give community members on both sides of the political spectrum a chance to come together.

“This is not a political issue. It’s a public safety issue,” the nonpartisan coalition said. “By coming together as one, unified voice, we can channel our sorrow into action and advocacy for stronger gun safety measures.”

Their goal, according to the coalition, was to express solidarity among those advocating for common-sense gun safety policies in Tennessee.

