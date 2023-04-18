WATCH: Covenant School families sing at human chain event in Nashville for gun reform

Families from The Covenant School closed the event by singing ‘Go Now In Peace.’
Covenant families sing Go Now in Peace after human chain in Downtown Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, a three-mile human chain was formed throughout downtown Nashville to advocate for stronger gun safety.

Families from The Covenant School closed the event by singing Go Now In Peace which is sung to close out every chapel the school holds.

The event began at 5 p.m. and attendees linked arms throughout downtown to advocate for gun reform. It began at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and extended to the Tennessee State Capitol.

Organizers and faith leaders spoke and led prayers while musicians played songs at the event.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee organized this event, “Linking Arms for Change,” to give community members on both sides of the political spectrum a chance to come together.

“This is not a political issue. It’s a public safety issue,” the nonpartisan coalition said. “By coming together as one, unified voice, we can channel our sorrow into action and advocacy for stronger gun safety measures.”

Their goal, according to the coalition, was to express solidarity among those advocating for common-sense gun safety policies in Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Travelers faced delays during Southwest Airlines ground stop
Franklin Police Logo
Man dies after crashing into Harpeth River in Franklin
Dawn Grimes is joining a podcast to talk about the investigation into the death of her husband...
Giles Co. widow takes to podcast to help solve husband’s murder
Giles County man's murder remains unsolved
Giles County man's murder remains unsolved