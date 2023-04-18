Two dogs, cat die in Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman escaped an overnight fire in Springfield, but at least three of her pets did not make it out.

The fire quickly spread through the home on Spring Circle around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner, whose daughter lived at the home, told WSMV4 they were able to salvage some family pictures and heirlooms, but most everything, was destroyed.

Neighbor Lori Burgess watched the home go up in flames from her kitchen window. She, like many of her neighbors, could only watch helplessly.

“My knees went weak for one thing. It was pretty scary because you don’t know if your yard is going to catch on fire or if it’s going to affect your house, and you wonder if that person is OK,” Burgess said. “I’ve never experienced that and I hope I never have to again.”

The homeowners said at least two dogs and one cat did not survive the fire. Her daughter was able to run to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Springfield firefighters returned to the home Wednesday morning making sure the fire wouldn’t spark back up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“It totally hurts, I mean everything she owns is in that house, I’m sure” Burgess said. ”I just I feel for her, I can’t imagine. We’re neighbors, and we want to do anything we can for you.”

