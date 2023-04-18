TransPerfect Music City Bowl provides grants to Metro schools, teachers


Nashville’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl handed out $25,000 to help support teachers and classroom projects.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s football time in Tennessee on Monday, four months after the season ended.

All of it a surprise for one Nashville school.

The New Year’s Eve faceoff, Iowa vs. Kentucky, led to a $25,000 payoff on Monday for four Metro Nashville Public Schools.

It’s a surprise visit with over-sized paychecks that lead to school supplies and more projects.

At Hattie Cotton Elementary, 17-year veteran teacher Maritza Herod loves her classroom and is in it every day.

The group Bowl Season rewarded her effort with a $1,000 gift card.

It’s nice, but the progress she sees from her students is a bigger reward.

“This year has been really tough, but it’s about teaching and building relationships, and he’s really had a wonderful year,” Herod said.

The ones who give the money love it too. They know it’s needed and are happy to help.

“It feels good because it makes the teachers feel good,” Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli said. “They put so much work in and time and effort.”

The game happened four months ago, but for schools and teachers, the touchdown was scored today.

