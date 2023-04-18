‘There’s always hope’: Tennessee First Lady helps rebuild homes in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee helped rebuild homes in Waverly less than a week after doctors told her she is cancer-free.

Lee announced in August 2022 she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma and immediately began treatment.

“I feel amazing,” Lee said. “I’ll just be monitored over the next five years to watch for any cancer to return or not, but I’m believing it’s not going to, and I’ve got a lot of energy and I’m very grateful for that.”

Gov. Bill Lee joined his wife in Waverly on Monday, helping rebuild three homes alongside Appalachia Service Project (ASP) and other volunteer organizations. It was the first lady’s first order of business since receiving the good news from doctors.

“For me to be able to get out here today and do a project with them and feel good, I can’t even explain it, it’s just great,” Maria Lee said. “I’m happy to get on a circular saw or do a little drilling. Doesn’t matter, I would love to do it.”

ASP intends on building around 45 homes in Waverly since a devastating flood destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings in Humphreys County.

While many in Waverly take on a new beginning, the state’s first lady takes on a new beginning of her own.

While she stayed mostly out of the spotlight during her cancer fight, she hopes to be an encourager for other people going through a similar battle. She says she never gave up hope and leaned on her faith for courage and strength.

“Keep fighting, don’t give up hope. There’s always hope, there’s always another treatment that you can try. Surround yourself with people who are going to be encouraging to you,” Lee said.

ASP is looking for volunteers to help recovery efforts, not just in Waverly, but also in Kentucky. If you’d like to volunteer, visit https://asphome.org/.

