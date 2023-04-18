Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.

Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish from Cherokee lake that weighed 149 lbs, breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also 79 5/8 inches in length and 44 3/8 inches in girth.

👀 BIG FISH ALERT! 🎣 Tennessee angler Henry Dyer of Kingston with the new STATE RECORD paddlefish from Cherokee Lake! 149 lbs., 79 5/8” length, 44 3/8” girth. #tnwildlife #tntrophyroom #staterecord pic.twitter.com/DO012oe3C6 — TWRA (@tnwildlife) April 18, 2023

