Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.

Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish from Cherokee lake that weighed 149 lbs, breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also 79 5/8 inches in length and 44 3/8 inches in girth.

