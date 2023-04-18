TDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones

TDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for road crews as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.
By Chuck Morris
Apr. 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for road crews as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Last year 23 people died in work zone crashes in Tennessee.

The department is honoring the lives lost with banner memorials.

These are along Nashville’s downtown interstate loop. TDOT has also set up a memorial in its lobby. There are plaques listing the names of all 113 workers killed along Tennessee roads.

