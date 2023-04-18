TAX DAY: What to know before you file

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says they are currently receiving an influx of about a million online returns per hour and it’s only going to pick up as the midnight deadline approaches.

He says that if tax stays snuck up on you and you forgot to file your returns, you still have options.

You can file an extension, but you have to act quickly.

“Go on our website. Pretty simple step to file an extension. But the key is just because you’re file an extension, you still may. Oh, so your payment is due today. And we know that a lot of Americans are struggling financially,” said Werfel. “There are options at the IRS on our website for how to do installment agreements and other things to make what you owe. A little easier for you in your financial burden.”

He also says the Venmo and PayPal tax for those transferring over $600 will be pushed back another year as they work out the kinks.

