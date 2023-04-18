Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause

The pause was caused by technical issues, according to the FAA.
Southwest airline generic
Southwest airline generic(Arizona's Family)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced that all departing Southwest flights are no longer grounded nationwide.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the FAA announced all Southwest flights were paused until further notice. The pause came at the request of the airline, and those affected were asked to contact Southwest.

Minutes later, the pause was lifted. The pause was caused by technical issues, according to the FAA.

To check your flight status at BNA, click here.

