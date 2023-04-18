Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced that all departing Southwest flights are no longer grounded nationwide.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the FAA announced all Southwest flights were paused until further notice. The pause came at the request of the airline, and those affected were asked to contact Southwest.

Minutes later, the pause was lifted. The pause was caused by technical issues, according to the FAA.

To check your flight status at BNA, click here.

