Sex offender caught with flash drive containing over 50 sexual images of minors, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted sex offender was arrested on Monday after parole officers with the Department of Corrections found dozens of images of “pre-pubescent” children engaging in simulated sexual acts.

According to the arrest report, officers were performing a “compliance check” on 32-year-old Matthew Dennis at 205 Bridgeway Avenue in Old Hickory on Monday evening when they made the discovery.

The report states that one of the probation officers found the flash drive taped to the back of Dennis’ refrigerator while searching his apartment. The drive was plugged into an available laptop and officers located a folder containing over 50 images of small children in simulated sexual activity.

Dennis told officers he has lived in the Bridgeway Avenue apartment alone for two years but denied knowing about the flash drive or its contents.

MNPD detectives took Dennis into custody and the drive was seized for further evidence. Dennis remains in custody on a sexual exploitation of a minor charge.

