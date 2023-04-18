Sex offender caught with flash drive containing over 50 sexual images of minors, police say

The flash drive was found taped to the back of the man’s refrigerator during a compliance check of his residence.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted sex offender was arrested on Monday after parole officers with the Department of Corrections found dozens of images of “pre-pubescent” children engaging in simulated sexual acts.

According to the arrest report, officers were performing a “compliance check” on 32-year-old Matthew Dennis at 205 Bridgeway Avenue in Old Hickory on Monday evening when they made the discovery.

The report states that one of the probation officers found the flash drive taped to the back of Dennis’ refrigerator while searching his apartment. The drive was plugged into an available laptop and officers located a folder containing over 50 images of small children in simulated sexual activity.

Dennis told officers he has lived in the Bridgeway Avenue apartment alone for two years but denied knowing about the flash drive or its contents.

MNPD detectives took Dennis into custody and the drive was seized for further evidence. Dennis remains in custody on a sexual exploitation of a minor charge.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Flash drive found with pictures of minors
Flash drive found with pictures of minors
wsmv springfield fire
Springfield home destroyed in fire
wsmv southwest
Southwest cancels nationwide flight pause
Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday
Deadly crash shuts down part of Warfield Blvd. in Clarksville, police investigating