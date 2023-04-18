Rapid gunfire in West Nashville neighborhood puts many on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens for people in West Nashville are scared for their safety after hearing a series of rapid gun fire.

Neighbors said for months they have constantly heard gun shots come from the apartment complex at the intersection of Demoss Road and Maudina Avenue, but the number of shots heard overnight pushed some to leave their homes.

Gun shots are what dozens of people living along Maudina Avenue said jolted them out of bed at 1 a.m.

“All of a sudden I hear boom, boom, boom,” Richland Hills apartment resident Lisa Luna said.

Luna lives in the Richland Hills apartment complex and said within seconds she ran to her daughter’s room.

“I woke up my daughter and said did you hear those gun shots, and she said yes,” Luna said.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured this video only showing her front porch but, you hear people screaming at one another before roughly 20 to 30 shots are fired.

“I was kind of scared because it was like they were by the window,” Luna said.

Luna isn’t the only one who took cover. Neighbors scared for their safety who didn’t want to go on camera said they heard bullets fly through their homes. Video shows where a bullet went into one woman’s home and another shot into a couple’s bedroom and through their bed frame.

“There are a bunch of kids that live up here and they are a bunch of kids that stay outside late at night and this needs to stop,” Luna said.

Metro Police officers said they have surveillance video from the Richland Hills apartment property owners showing people shooting at an apartment unit and later taking out a large object rapped in a bedsheet.

“I just hope they find out who is doing this for the safety of these kids and ourselves and I hope it gets resolved,” Luna said.

WSMV4 reached out to property managers for Richland Hills but have not received a response.

Metro Police spoke with neighbors and apartment officials and are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.