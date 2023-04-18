Nissan Stadium helps teen with rare disease get seats for Taylor Swift concert


By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old girl who is on at-home treatment for a rare disease got a sweet surprise from her mom.

The mom, Jamie Gooden, scored Taylor Swift concert tickets for her daughter Nora, but that’s not all. The Nissan Stadium staff helped by making sure she had accessible seats that accommodated Nora’s wheelchair and even reserved several seats around the family to make sure their view wasn’t blocked.

Nora has a severe progressive neuromuscular disease that can affect basic life functions like walking, swallowing and breathing. Nora is in a wheelchair and requires breathing assistance. Having an at-home treatment was important for Nora during the pandemic, because leaving home, could have risks.

In May, the family will be stepping out of their comfort zone to travel from Knoxville to Nashville to see the concert. There, Gooden hopes Nora will have the experience of being a normal teen.

