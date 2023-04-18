Mother describes effect of Covenant School shooting on students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a rally on Monday, a Covenant School mother provided a heartbreaking account of how the deadly shooting has affected the students and urged changes be made toward gun safety in Tennessee.

She gave an emotional speech about the trauma the kids and teachers witnessed that tragic Monday in March and pleaded with lawmakers to turn the horrific shooting into change.

“The trauma is not going to dissipate, it’s not going to leave us or our children,” she said. “It’ll just find a home within us and we’ll learn to live with it.”

The woman explained how fortunate it was that her son was not at the campus that day, but many students weren’t so lucky.

“My own son, Noah, was okay. He was getting a haircut with his dad, but the rest of our community was inside that building. My friends, our children, and so many people we love in that building. Our safe space,” she said.

Shouting and chants for an end to gun violence continue in Tennessee, although no bill has hit the state legislature that would outline a practical way to do so. Governor Bill Lee presented a massive plan to tighten security at every state school the week after the Covenant School shooting and is even supporting stricter background checks for those who seek to own a gun.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.