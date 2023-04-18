Metro Council to consider funding for new Titans stadium
Bill to build stadium has to be approved on three readings by Council.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council will consider on second reading on Tuesday an ordinance which would allow the Metro Sports Authority to build a new indoor football stadium for the Tennessee Titans.
The ordinance spells out the spending plan to build the proposed stadium next to Nissan Stadium.
If passed on second reading, a special called meeting will be held on April 25 to consider the bill on third reading. The Council would also consider a resolution that would create a Nashville Needs Impact Fund.
