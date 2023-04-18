Metro Council to consider funding for new Titans stadium

Bill to build stadium has to be approved on three readings by Council.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council will consider on second reading on Tuesday an ordinance which would allow the Metro Sports Authority to build a new indoor football stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

The ordinance spells out the spending plan to build the proposed stadium next to Nissan Stadium.

If passed on second reading, a special called meeting will be held on April 25 to consider the bill on third reading. The Council would also consider a resolution that would create a Nashville Needs Impact Fund.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Titans release renderings of potential new stadium
Metro Council sets special called meeting to consider Titans stadium plan
A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Sports Authority approves plans for new Titans stadium

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: A kitchen fire in a culinary classroom prompted Wilson Central to be evacuated on...
Wilson Central evacuated after fire reported in classroom
The Covenant School students will return to class on Tuesday. Classes will be held at Brentwood...
Covenant School students returning to class Tuesday
TDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones.
TDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones
Child with rare disease to go Taylor Swift show
Nissan Stadium helps teen with rare disease get seats for Taylor Swift concert
Child with rare disease to go Taylor Swift show
Child with rare disease to go Taylor Swift show