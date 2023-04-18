Lewisburg bookkeeper indicted for allegedly stealing money from elementary school

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a former Marshall County elementary school bookkeeper.

Jennifer Foster, a former bookkeeper at Oak Grove Elementary School, stole more than $12,000 from the school by removing and keeping cash collected from students at book fairs, chorus clubs, field trips and Chromebook insurance payments, according to the state comptroller’s office.

The investigation began after school officials reported discrepancies with book fair collections, the state comptroller said.

“Foster used a common scheme to misappropriate cash. For example, the school librarian noted the book fair generated $256.10 in checks and $1,861.45 in cash on October 3, 2019,” a media release said. “The librarian provided the money for a deposit. The checks were deposited on October 30, 2019; however, investigators found no evidence the $1,861.45 in cash was either deposited or accounted for in the school’s records.”

The comptroller said Foster later made attempts to cover up her alleged theft.

The Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Foster for two counts of theft of property over $10,000, one count of forgery, and one count of official misconduct.

“Schools must ensure they are providing proper oversight of financial activities to reduce the opportunity for errors or theft,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in the release. “In this case, the bookkeeper had control of receipting collections, preparing bank deposits, and reconciling receipts with bank deposits without adequate oversight.”

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.

