Lengthy investigation leads to drug bust in Lebanon

Police said investigators found over two ounces of heroin and what is believed to be fake prescription pills.
Lebanon Police Department drug bust.
Lebanon Police Department drug bust.(Lebanon Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they investigated and busted two people who had been running an illegal narcotics operation in Lebanon for months.

An investigation into Tylisha Weir and Ronnie Bender was launched in February 2023, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

A search warrant was recently obtained and served at their residence in the Rollingwood Apartment Complex, where police said investigators found over two ounces of heroin, alleged fake prescription pills, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Police said charges are currently pending for Weir and Bender.

