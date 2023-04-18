Lawmakers defer action to allow teachers to carry guns on school grounds

Bill placed on the clerk’s desk and could be recalled by any House member.
WSMV4's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawmakers decided to hold a bill on the clerk’s desk that would allow teachers in the state to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.

The bill was moved to the clerk’s desk by sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, after lawmakers attempted to move the end of Monday’s calendar to Wednesday.

Protesters in the gallery of the House Chambers yelled in protest at the move to postpone hearing the bill after spending the day at the Capitol.

After a motion to move the calendar was withdrawn, Williams asked the bill to be placed on the clerk’s desk.

By placing the bill on the clerk’s desk, legislators could revive the bill and place it on a calendar at any time before the session ends. However, the senate version of the bill has already been deferred to the Judiciary Committee for action in January 2024.

