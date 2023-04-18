Report: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-65, THP investigating
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed while Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers investigate a deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers and another vehicle, according to Smokey Barn News.
The crash happened between Cross Plains and the state line on Tuesday around 2 p.m. THP said injuries are being reported.
One person lost their life and one person has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Smokey Barn News.
Smokey Barn News said there are reports of several entrapments. One which required a heavy-duty wrecker en route to lift a semi off an entrapped person in a passenger vehicle.
Drivers can expect long delays. If you are in the area you will want to find a different route.
