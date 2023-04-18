Report: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-65, THP investigating

By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed while Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers investigate a deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers and another vehicle, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened between Cross Plains and the state line on Tuesday around 2 p.m. THP said injuries are being reported.

One person lost their life and one person has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Smokey Barn News.

Smokey Barn News said there are reports of several entrapments. One which required a heavy-duty wrecker en route to lift a semi off an entrapped person in a passenger vehicle.

Drivers can expect long delays. If you are in the area you will want to find a different route.

Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
