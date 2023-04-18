House destroyed by fire in Springfield

Springfield, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a large house fire early Tuesday morning in the town of Springfield, Tennessee.

According to Smokey Barn News, a woman fell asleep with her cats in the basement of her home on Spring Circle and was awakened by intense heat. She managed to get out in time, but it is unknown if the cats made it out safely.

The woman ran to a neighbor’s home and found someone to call in the fire just after 4 a.m. Her home’s location made it difficult for responding crews to access it as it sat off the main road, tucked into a wooded area.

When Springfield Fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to contain the fire and managed to prevent it from spreading to the wooded area and other homes.

