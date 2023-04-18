Giles Co. widow takes to podcast to help solve husband’s murder

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Giles County widow is joining a podcast to search for answers to her husband’s murder.

Jim Grimes was shot and killed in his own backyard two years ago. Since then, no arrests have been made.

Jim Grimes would walk eight miles every day at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson’s Station – even the day he died. But it’s his wife, Dawn Grimes, who pushes forward each day to get him the justice he deserves.

“It took probably over 100 different warrants to get some of the information that we needed,” says Dawn Grimes.

In 2021, Jim was in their backyard feeding animals one night when he was shot and killed. To this day, detectives still don’t know who did it and need more evidence.

That’s why Dawn Grimes went on “Murder at Land Between the Lakes” podcast. She hopes the platform will bring answers to questions she and detectives may not have answered.

“It’s exactly what he would have done,” says Dawn Grimes. “And I believe for my peace, it’s something I need to do.”

It’s an outlet she hopes will lead to a conviction. An outcome Jim’s friends Danny Wallace, Will Tenpenny and David St. Charles believe is long overdue.

“Personally, I want justice for this guy,” says Wallace. “I mean, come hell or high water this guy needs justice, this lady needs justice.”

“It was so random,” says Tenpenny. “It wasn’t hate, or someone in the community who was mad, because there was no one here to be mad at Jim.”

“Whether he’s caught by the police or anybody else, he has to live with himself every day,” says St. Charles.

Right now, Giles County Sheriff’s Department detectives have a person of interest. Dawn Grimes knows the person and says they had no relationship with her husband. She’s also seen them since.

“I made it a point to run into them every day,” she says.

Dawn Grimes says she would see the person daily and then after six months they moved away. She says that’s not holding up the investigation, it’s other details she says she gets into in the podcast.

“When this goes to trial, and I believe with my whole heart it will, I want to make sure we have everything we need so there’s no chance of them getting off,” says Dawn Grimes.

Now, she says she’s working to forgive the person who killed her husband. She’s not sure it’s possible, but she knows it’s what Jim would do. And to her, that’s a step in the right direction.

The podcast comes out Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. CT

A memorial service for the community will be held in at the Grimes’ home in Giles County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

