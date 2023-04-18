First Alert Forecast: Summery Feel Building In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunny and warm weather sticks around until rain and storms return on Friday.

THE NEXT FEW OF DAYS:

Sunshine will remain large and in charge this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lowermost 80s. A few clouds will filter into the area late today and tonight, but it’ll still be a nice night to try to catch the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks Friday and Saturday. If you want to do that, just head outdoors (it will be best after midnight) and look up, in an area away from bright lights.

Tomorrow will be bright and even warmer, with highs for many in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be warmer still. Then, some rain and storms will reach our western counties late Thursday night.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Periods of showers and storms are expected on Friday. The wettest time will be Friday night with a couple of inches of rain possible just then, for some. Showers will exit early on Saturday as much colder weather builds in. Clouds will stick around for most of Saturday, too.

Heavy rain is likely as we close out the week. The wettest time will be Friday night. (WSMV)

SUNDAY & MONDAY:

Chilly weather will cap off this weekend. Temperatures will be well below average with frost a likelihood in spots early on Monday.

