First Alert Forecast: Much Warmer Air Returns!

WARMING UP AGAIN

Today is going to be much warmer with temperatures back in the upper 70s to even near 80 in some spots for the day under a mostly sunny sky. It’s not going to be as windy as yesterday, but we could still see gusts near 20 mph at times.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as chilly with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs will get back into the lower and mid 80s on Wednesday with a few extra clouds during the day, but sunshine will still mostly win out for us again.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s again.

RAIN AND STORMS RETURN

Our next cold front approaches the Mid State Friday and will bring us some scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will drop back into the mid 70s thanks to that rain.

As of now we’re expecting some lingering showers to spill over into our Saturday. There is still some uncertainty regarding how long those showers will hang around for the day. Saturday will be much cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures struggling to get back near 60 for the day.

It will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

