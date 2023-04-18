First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Summer for a Few Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunny and warm weather continues for the next few days until rain and thunderstorms return on Friday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

Clear sky through morning with the low dipping only to the low 50s. It will be a nice night to try to catch the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks this weekend. It will be best after midnight to look up, in any direction, just be away from bright lights.

THE NEXT FEW OF DAYS:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and even warmer, with highs for many in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be warmer still. Then, some rain and storms will reach our western counties late Thursday night.

FRIDAY to SUNDAY:

Periods of showers and storms are expected on Friday. The wettest time will be Friday night with a couple of inches of rain possible for some. Showers will exit early on Saturday as much colder weather builds in. Clouds will stick around for most of Saturday, too. The high Friday will be in the mid 70s. Saturday will only reach the upper 50s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

Frost is likely in spots early on Monday with the low dropping to the 30s. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with the high in the mid 60s.

Tuesday a few showers are possible with the high stopping in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.