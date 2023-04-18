Deadly crash shuts down part of Warfield Blvd. in Clarksville, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lane of Warfield Boulevard at Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police report they’re investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash at Warfield Blvd. just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

The eastbound lane of Warfield Blvd. is completely shut down and police are urging drivers to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the crash. No additional information is available at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing.

