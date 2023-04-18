Carter Hach Makes Recipes from his new cookbook “The Hachland Hill Cookbook”


By Today in Nashville
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Bratkartoffeln

4 pounds yukon gold potatoes

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound pork belly lardons

2 red onions, diced

2 red bell peppers, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Cut potatoes into cubes.

Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Add the lardons and cook for about 5 minutes. Add another tablespoon of the oil, along with the onions, peppers, and garlic and cook for 5 more minutes. Spoon mixture into a bowl and set aside.

Wipe the skillet clean, then add the remaining oil and potatoes and cook for about 8 minutes over medium-high heat, nudging them around occasionally.

Welsh Rarebit

2 eggs

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ teaspoon red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 pound sharp cheese, diced

1 heaping tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in ¼ cup water

In a heat-proof bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, seasonings, and diced cheese and place bowl on top of a double boiler over medium-low heat. Add dissolved cornstarch. Stir often. If too thin, add additional cornstarch; if too thick, cut with a little milk.

Toss the potatoes in desired seasoning. Ladle rarebit over the potatoes and top with the speckwurfel, onions and peppers.

End Of The Rainbow Bites

4 garlic chives, chopped thin

¼ cup manganji sweet red peppers, chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup creole mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons capers

½ teaspoon cajun seasoning

¼ teaspoon dill weed

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 ½ cups cooked trout meat, skin and bones removed

1 cup fine breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

In a large bowl, combine chives, red pepper, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, lemon juice and zest, capers, seasoning, dill, and cayenne and fold together with a rubber spatula. Add the trout and breadcrumbs. Fold until evenly incorporated and trout is broken up to form a dip-like consistency. Shape mixture into 12 balls and pat into small cakes, about ½-inch thick.

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy skillet. Working in batches, add the trout cakes to the hot oil and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through, flipping once while cooking.

