Carter Hach Makes Recipes from his new cookbook “The Hachland Hill Cookbook”
Bratkartoffeln
4 pounds yukon gold potatoes
6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound pork belly lardons
2 red onions, diced
2 red bell peppers, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
Cut potatoes into cubes.
Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Add the lardons and cook for about 5 minutes. Add another tablespoon of the oil, along with the onions, peppers, and garlic and cook for 5 more minutes. Spoon mixture into a bowl and set aside.
Wipe the skillet clean, then add the remaining oil and potatoes and cook for about 8 minutes over medium-high heat, nudging them around occasionally.
Welsh Rarebit
2 eggs
1 ½ cups whole milk
½ teaspoon red pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 pound sharp cheese, diced
1 heaping tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in ¼ cup water
In a heat-proof bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, seasonings, and diced cheese and place bowl on top of a double boiler over medium-low heat. Add dissolved cornstarch. Stir often. If too thin, add additional cornstarch; if too thick, cut with a little milk.
Toss the potatoes in desired seasoning. Ladle rarebit over the potatoes and top with the speckwurfel, onions and peppers.
End Of The Rainbow Bites
4 garlic chives, chopped thin
¼ cup manganji sweet red peppers, chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup creole mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons capers
½ teaspoon cajun seasoning
¼ teaspoon dill weed
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 ½ cups cooked trout meat, skin and bones removed
1 cup fine breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
In a large bowl, combine chives, red pepper, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, lemon juice and zest, capers, seasoning, dill, and cayenne and fold together with a rubber spatula. Add the trout and breadcrumbs. Fold until evenly incorporated and trout is broken up to form a dip-like consistency. Shape mixture into 12 balls and pat into small cakes, about ½-inch thick.
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy skillet. Working in batches, add the trout cakes to the hot oil and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through, flipping once while cooking.
