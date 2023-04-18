Car crashes into O’Charley’s in Hermitage

Car slams into O'Charley's
Car slams into O'Charley's(Jim Kendrick)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle crashed into the front entrance of an O’Charley’s in Hermitage on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In a photo, the vehicle can be seen almost completely inside the restaurant. It’s unknown what caused the driver to slam into the front doors.

Police said no major injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

