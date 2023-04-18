Car crash becomes aggravated robbery case, police say

The man allegedly demanded $2,000 while aiming a gun.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car crash turned into a robbery as a man got out of his car and pointed a gun after being rear-ended by another vehicle on Sunday, according to a Metro Police affidavit.

Larry Farmer, 26, was a passenger in his girlfriend’s vehicle when the accident occurred, according to the affidavit. Following the crash, the occupant of the other vehicle involved said Farmer exited his girlfriend’s car and made his way toward him.

Upon reaching the other vehicle, the victim said Farmer pushed the barrel of a handgun into his torso and demanded $2,000, according to the report. The victim said he didn’t have the money, and Farmer made his way back to his car as police arrived.

Farmer was taken into custody after the victim positively identified him as the suspect. He was charged with aggravated robbery and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

