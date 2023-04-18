‘Bullets flying over them’: A Covenant School mother’s emotional plea for change

A parent of a Covenant School student gave an emotional speech at the ‘Moral Monday’ rally for gun reform.
The woman pleaded for change during an emotional speech at the ‘Moral Monday’ rally for gun reform.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a rally on Monday, a Covenant School mother provided a heartbreaking account of how the deadly shooting has affected the students and urged changes be made toward gun safety in Tennessee.

Sarah Newman gave an emotional speech about the trauma the kids and teachers witnessed that tragic Monday in March and pleaded with lawmakers to turn the horrific shooting into change.

“The trauma is not going to dissipate, it’s not going to leave us or our children,” she said. “It’ll just find a home within us and we’ll learn to live with it.”

The Covenant School opened its doors for the first time since the shooting last Friday. Parents walked through the school and shared prayers of hope but the eery feeling remained as classrooms still had “March 27″ still written on the boards.

Newman explained how fortunate it was that her son was not at the campus that day, but many students weren’t so lucky.

“My own son, Noah, was okay. He was getting a haircut with his dad, but the rest of our community was inside that building. My friends, our children, and so many people we love in that building. Our safe space,” she said.

Shouting and chants for an end to gun violence continue in Tennessee, although no bill has hit the state legislature that would outline a practical way to do so. Governor Bill Lee presented a massive plan to tighten security at every state school the week after the Covenant School shooting and is even supporting stricter background checks for those who seek to own a gun.

Many believe simply surrounding the state’s schools with more security is not the answer, but rather a complete ban on automatic weapons is the only way to prevent these deadly incidents from occurring so frequently.

“We had everything. We had the security, we had locked doors, we had intense active shooter training...they had everything,” Newman told the crowd on Monday. “Our cops are heroes, they didn’t hesitate a second. It’s not enough.”

WSMV4's Danielle Jackson reports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

school bus generic
Lewisburg bookkeeper indicted for allegedly stealing money from elementary school
Southwest airline generic
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Springfield home burns early Tuesday morning.
House destroyed by fire in Springfield
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch