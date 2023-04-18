Belmont baseball honors Covenant School victims

Bruins players wanted to do something to honor the school community.
Belmont University's baseball team is honoring The Covenant School community with the school...
Belmont University's baseball team is honoring The Covenant School community with the school logo on their helmets.(WSMV)
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont’s baseball team is traveling to Alabama for a game Tuesday night with thoughts of The Covenant School’s victims on their minds, and on their helmets.

It’s a simple gesture that the players and coaches felt was important.

Belmont has been playing baseball since 1954. It’s a sport that prides itself on no change.

But that new sticker on the back of the team’s helmet to honor The Covenant School is a change to that.

“All of our players, they came up with the idea,” Belmont baseball coach Dave Jarvis said.

The idea is a simple one, how can we honor the students, the parents, and the community of The Covenant School?

The decision was to bring them with the team on road trips and base paths where the Bruins play. On Tuesday night, Belmont plays at the University of North Alabama.

It’s Covenant’s seal with all its Christian symbolism – a cross, the Bible and education.

For 26 years, Jarvis has managed the young men at Belmont.

He knows they’re a good poke from the Covenant campus.

But if those stickers could talk.

“I think they’d say all good blessings to everyone at Covenant,” Jarvis said. “That’s what (the stickers) might say if they could talk.”

