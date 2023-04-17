Woman accused of arson at Tennessee Capitol

Metro Police said the woman set a key card box on fire.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she set fire to a key card box at the State Capitol.

Shalethia Diane Christian, 44, was charged with arson and vandalism on government property.

Police said Christian ripped the key card box off the east side of the Capitol, located at 600 Martin Luther King Ave. She then took a lighter and started burning the box’s wires, causing smoke to enter into an office, according to police.

Christian remains in custody on a $12,500 bond.

