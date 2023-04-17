What may have caused BNA’s ‘noxious’ chemical odor?

Airport was evacuated Sunday afternoon after the odor was noticed in Concourse C.
BNA concourse evacuated.
BNA concourse evacuated.(Jim Previtera)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport officials say they are looking into what caused a noxious odor in the C concourse which forced hundreds of people to evacuate Sunday afternoon, a busy travel day for the airport.

BNA says Nashville Fire Department conducted an air test and found Butoxyethanol Acetate to be the chemical people were breathing in. It’s used in wood stains and finishes and can irritate the nose, eyes, and cause headaches. It’s also the reason hundreds of people started to cough uncontrollably in the concourse.

As people evacuated, NFD crews were seen wearing air packs trying to track down the chemical.

“All of a sudden I noticed – it was very strange – I started noticing all these people with their shirts pulled up over their face,” says traveler John Sloop.

He was in the middle of the crowd evacuating Sunday, at one point moving toward the smell.

“I started to get closer to that area and all of a sudden my throat was getting scratchy as heck,” says Sloop.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified

“Then my son started coughing,” says Jim Previtera, traveling from Tampa, Florida. “I turned to him and kind of made a joke of it and realized he was coughing pretty good.”

He says when he smelled the chemical, it was familiar.

“Honestly, 31 years of law enforcement told me it was pepper spray,” says Previtera. “But in this day and age I thought it could possibly be a diversion for something worse.”

As he and his son evacuated, Previtera says he came across an orange stain on a wall near the garbage.

Professor Fred Guengerich at Vanderbilt University is a toxicology expert and says to give off an odor that strong, the acetate must have exceeded the limit set by OSHA (50 ppm). He also says this could have come from airport construction.

“I still remain pretty convinced that what I inhaled was pepper spray,” says Previtera.

Sloop says it’s a incident he will carry with him.

“This wasn’t something you could say ‘I’m not going to breath it in,’” he says. “It was there, it was in the air.”

Concourse C is back open. It was only closed for a couple hours Sunday.

Airport officials say they are still investigating how this incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

Dr. Amanda Muniz gets materials in order ahead of TCAP testing at Freedom Middle School
Franklin middle school shares challenges, hopes ahead of statewide TCAP testing
Metro Council
Metro Council will remain at 40 members for upcoming election
Faith leaders in Tennessee and around the country marched and rallied to lay out demands for...
'Moral Monday' Rally at the State Capitol
Temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Huge warm-up in progress