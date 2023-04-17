Vanderbilt basketball coach named Coach of the Year by TSWA

It was announced on Monday that Stackhouse earned the honor from the TSWA after a hard-fought end to the 2022-23 season for the Commodores.
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. A person familiar with the situation says Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday, April 5, 2019, because Vanderbilt has not commented on its coaching search. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse earned the Coach of the Year honor from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

It was announced on Monday that Stackhouse earned the honor from the TSWA after a hard-fought end to the 2022-23 season for the Commodores.

He just completed his fourth season as the head coach with his squad winning 22 games overall before their season ended in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Related Coverage:
Vanderbilt women beat Arkansas St., win NCAA bowling title

Vandy won 11 of its Southeastern Conference games, which was tied for the fourth most in the conference this season and is the third time in the last 30 seasons they have won 11 or more SEC games.

This award adds more stock to Stackhouse’s coaching resume on top of his winning the Southeastern Conference’s co-coach of the year and the Ben Jobe National Minority Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

After a 40-year firefighting career, Franklin Firefighter James Fox will retire this week.
Franklin firefighter retires after 40-year firefighting career
La Vergne Police Mourn Lieutenant Robert Hayes' Death After Cancer Battle
La Vergne Police mourning death of officer after cancer battle
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes
National Weather Service center in Nashville looking back on April 16, 1998 tornado outbreak in...
Remembering the 1998 Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak 25 years later