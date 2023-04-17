Vanderbilt basketball coach named Coach of the Year by TSWA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse earned the Coach of the Year honor from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

It was announced on Monday that Stackhouse earned the honor from the TSWA after a hard-fought end to the 2022-23 season for the Commodores.

He just completed his fourth season as the head coach with his squad winning 22 games overall before their season ended in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Vandy won 11 of its Southeastern Conference games, which was tied for the fourth most in the conference this season and is the third time in the last 30 seasons they have won 11 or more SEC games.

This award adds more stock to Stackhouse’s coaching resume on top of his winning the Southeastern Conference’s co-coach of the year and the Ben Jobe National Minority Coach of the Year.

