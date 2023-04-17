Tennessee faith leaders to hold rally at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee and national faith leaders will rally alongside the “Tennessee Three” to lay out demands regarding gun reform.

The Moral Monday Rally will be held at 2 p.m. at the McKendree United Methodist Church, according to Bishop William J. Barber. The reverend tweeted that groups will meet at the church before marching to the Tennessee State Capitol.

Tennessee Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action volunteers said they will also be attending the rally.

We invite all who affirm our principles to join us tomorrow, April 17th, for #MoralMonday. We’ll have a mass meeting at McKendree UMC before we march to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/q6VpcoVZhs — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) April 16, 2023

Bishop Barber said state and national faith leaders and the Tennessee Three are calling on the public to stand against the “senseless deaths of America’s children to assault weapons.” He said he believes there is an urgent need for gun control.

Gov. Bill Lee has pushed for a stronger school safety plan and stricter background checks since the mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27.

“As clergy, as prophetic voices, we can no longer just do the pastoral work,” Bishop Barber said. “We must do the prophetic work of changing policy.”

Volunteers interested in marshaling the march are asked to arrive at the church’s fellowship hall by noon.

Those who are unable to attend can watch the rally online.

