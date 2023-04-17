Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg


LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he was shot several times by his son at a home in Lawrenceburg Saturday, according to police.

Lawrenceburg police officers were called to David Street just after 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Tabe Haymons with multiple gunshot wounds.

Haymons was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives determined the incident stemmed from an argument between Haymons and his 21-year-old son, Gaven Haymons. During the incident, the son allegedly shot his father several times.

Gaven was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the incident. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond and is awaiting arraignment in Lawrence County General Sessions Court.

