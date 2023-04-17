Remembering the 1998 Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak 25 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Back on April 16, 1998, 25 years ago, at least 13 tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee in a historic tornado outbreak.

During the outbreak, four people died, and nearly 100 people were injured as the tornadoes, which the National Weather Service center in Nashville described many of them as strong or violent, tracked long distances and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

“The most infamous tornado during the outbreak struck downtown Nashville, blowing out numerous windows in skyscrapers and causing the collapse of some older buildings,” NWS Nashville said.

“Other notable tornadoes included three violent tornadoes in southern Middle Tennessee that reached F4 to F5 intensity and an F3 tornado in Pickett County that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Wilson County was struck by four different tornadoes during the event.”

Below is a list of the 13 tornadoes that occurred 25 years ago:

Dickson County: F3, five injuries, $500,000 in damages Montgomery/Robertson Counties: F3, $410,000 in damages Humphreys County: F0 Macon County: F2, $5,000 in damages Cheatham: F0 Davidson/Wilson Counties: F3, one death, 60 injuries, $100,000,000 in damages Wilson/Trousdale Counties: F1, $1,000,000 in damages Hardin/Wayne Counties: F4, three deaths, six injuries, $4,000,000 in damages Wilson County: F2, $3,000,000 in damages Wayne/Lawrence Counties: F5, 21 injuries, $4,000,000 in damages Davidson/Wilson Counties: F1, $100,000 in damages Pickett County: F3, four injuries, $11,000,000 in damages Lawrence/Giles/Maury Counties: F4, nine injuries, $5,000,000 in damages

