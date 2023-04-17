Remembering the 1998 Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak 25 years later

During the tornado outbreak, four people died and nearly 100 people were injured.
National Weather Service center in Nashville looking back on April 16, 1998 tornado outbreak in...
National Weather Service center in Nashville looking back on April 16, 1998 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee(NWS Nashville)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Back on April 16, 1998, 25 years ago, at least 13 tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee in a historic tornado outbreak.

During the outbreak, four people died, and nearly 100 people were injured as the tornadoes, which the National Weather Service center in Nashville described many of them as strong or violent, tracked long distances and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

“The most infamous tornado during the outbreak struck downtown Nashville, blowing out numerous windows in skyscrapers and causing the collapse of some older buildings,” NWS Nashville said.

“Other notable tornadoes included three violent tornadoes in southern Middle Tennessee that reached F4 to F5 intensity and an F3 tornado in Pickett County that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Wilson County was struck by four different tornadoes during the event.”

Related Coverage:
One woman survives two tornadoes in Nashville

Below is a list of the 13 tornadoes that occurred 25 years ago:

  1. Dickson County: F3, five injuries, $500,000 in damages
  2. Montgomery/Robertson Counties: F3, $410,000 in damages
  3. Humphreys County: F0
  4. Macon County: F2, $5,000 in damages
  5. Cheatham: F0
  6. Davidson/Wilson Counties: F3, one death, 60 injuries, $100,000,000 in damages
  7. Wilson/Trousdale Counties: F1, $1,000,000 in damages
  8. Hardin/Wayne Counties: F4, three deaths, six injuries, $4,000,000 in damages
  9. Wilson County: F2, $3,000,000 in damages
  10. Wayne/Lawrence Counties: F5, 21 injuries, $4,000,000 in damages
  11. Davidson/Wilson Counties: F1, $100,000 in damages
  12. Pickett County: F3, four injuries, $11,000,000 in damages
  13. Lawrence/Giles/Maury Counties: F4, nine injuries, $5,000,000 in damages

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse...
Vanderbilt basketball coach named Coach of the Year by TSWA
After a 40-year firefighting career, Franklin Firefighter James Fox will retire this week.
Franklin firefighter retires after 40-year firefighting career
La Vergne Police Mourn Lieutenant Robert Hayes' Death After Cancer Battle
La Vergne Police mourning death of officer after cancer battle
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes