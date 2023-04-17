LIVE: ‘Moral Monday’ rally at TN Capitol to demand gun control

Live Updates:

3:30 p.m.: Tennessee and national faith leaders marched to the Tennessee State Capitol at 3 p.m. and are now rallying outside of the capitol to lay out demands for gun reform.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A “Moral Monday” rally and march is set to take place Monday afternoon to demand stricter gun laws in Downtown Nashville.

Faith leaders in Tennessee and around the country will be rallying with the “Tennessee Three” to lay out demands for gun reform at the state Capitol.

According to Bishop William J. Barber, after a meeting at McKendree United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., the group will march to the Capitol starting at 3 p.m.

Tennessee Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action volunteers said they will also be attending the rally.

Bishop Barber said state and national faith leaders and the Tennessee Three are calling on the public to stand against the “senseless deaths of America’s children to assault weapons.” He said he believes there is an urgent need for gun control.

Gov. Bill Lee has pushed for a stronger school safety plan and stricter background checks since the mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27.

