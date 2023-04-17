Metro Council will remain at 40 members for upcoming election

The law to reduce the Council to no more than 20 members will be in place for the 2027 election.
Metro Council
Metro Council(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a three-judge panel issued a temporary injunction to block the law that would cut the Metro Council in half, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that the law will not take effect in Davidson County until the 2027 election.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judges temporarily block law cutting Metro Council in half

Originally, the Metro Council was supposed to decide by May and come up with a redistricting plan which reduced the council to no more than 20 members, however, that was pushed back earlier this month after the temporary injunction.

“Clarity about the law is important, both now and in the years to come,” Skrmetti said in a news release. “While the Court did enjoin the short-term, transitional provisions of the new law in Davidson County, the result of this litigation to date is that the cap on the size of metropolitan councils has been delayed but not been defeated.”

Skrmetti said that for now, the state does not plan to appeal the preliminary injunction. He added that the scope of the injunction does not extend to future elections.

“The Office of the Attorney General understands the current state of the law to be that the size of all metropolitan councils will be capped at 20 in future elections,” according to a statement from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.

In March, the General Assembly voted in favor of limiting local governments to a maximum of 20 members, and Gov. Bill Lee promptly signed the bill into law less than an hour later.

HB0048/SB0087 was introduced in January by Rep. William Lamberth and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

