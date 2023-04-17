Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Antioch

The man died at the scene and police are attempting to contact his family.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 62-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Antioch on Sunday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Bell Road near Cane Ridge Road.

According to a preliminary investigative report from MNPD, a white vehicle, possibly a Pontiac, was traveling westbound and hit the man as he attempted to cross Bell Road outside of a crosswalk. The man died at the scene, police said. Police are attempting to contact his family.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver involved in this fatal crash, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

