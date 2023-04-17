La Vergne Police mourning death of officer after cancer battle

Hayes was a 17-year veteran of LVPD and was promoted to patrol lieutenant in February.
La Vergne Police Mourn Lieutenant Robert Hayes' Death After Cancer Battle
La Vergne Police Mourn Lieutenant Robert Hayes' Death After Cancer Battle(La Vergne Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers after battling cancer.

La Vergne Police reports longtime officer, Lt. Robert Hayes, died after losing a fight against cancer. Hayes was a 17-year veteran of LVPD and was promoted to patrol lieutenant in February.

In March, Hayes was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and his health declined rapidly, according to LVPD. He died on Monday, April 17 surrounded by friends and family.

Hayes was 53 years old and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly, and his three adult children, Madison, Jeffery and Edward.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Bob’s family, our police department, and everyone who knows and loves Bob,” Interim Chief Brent Hatcher said. “He’s our brother. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be set, but more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse...
Vanderbilt basketball coach named Coach of the Year by TSWA
After a 40-year firefighting career, Franklin Firefighter James Fox will retire this week.
Franklin firefighter retires after 40-year firefighting career
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes
First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes
National Weather Service center in Nashville looking back on April 16, 1998 tornado outbreak in...
Remembering the 1998 Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak 25 years later