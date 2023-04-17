La Vergne Police mourning death of officer after cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers after battling cancer.

La Vergne Police reports longtime officer, Lt. Robert Hayes, died after losing a fight against cancer. Hayes was a 17-year veteran of LVPD and was promoted to patrol lieutenant in February.

In March, Hayes was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and his health declined rapidly, according to LVPD. He died on Monday, April 17 surrounded by friends and family.

Hayes was 53 years old and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly, and his three adult children, Madison, Jeffery and Edward.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Bob’s family, our police department, and everyone who knows and loves Bob,” Interim Chief Brent Hatcher said. “He’s our brother. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be set, but more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.