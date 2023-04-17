Franklin middle school shares challenges, hopes ahead of statewide TCAP testing

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) started statewide for all third through eighth graders on Monday, and Freedom Middle School said it is hopeful all test scores will reach pre-pandemic levels.

The assessments test four subjects: English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science and social studies.

According to 2021-2022 school year data from the Tennessee Department of Education, last year’s TCAP scores showed 36.4% of Tennessee students met grade level expectations in ELA; only 30% met that in math.

Freedom Middle School Assistant Principal Amanda Muniz said the seventh and eighth grade students there have the potential to do very well this year.

“We look at our benchmark data, we look at a lot of different pieces of data throughout the year to see how students are doing, and it actually shows us how they’re predicted to do on TCAP,” Muniz said. “And I think really digging into that data and giving the teachers the tools they need and the people they need to support them is a big part of it.”

Teachers like seventh grade math teacher Julie Lagoski said these scores are sometimes the only piece of information education leaders will see about students. However, teachers, she said, get to see how much the students have grown over the year.

“We’re teachers, we’re marathoners,” Lagoski said. “We have the long haul, and we’ve worked really hard all year long.”

She said districts use this data not just to measure student success, but also to measure teacher success.

“Yes, next year we’ll use this data to see what areas that we really need to focus on the children,” she said. “Even for myself, this is a piece of data for me to see, ‘OK, where was my strength as a teacher? And where was my weakness? And what can I do better for this next group coming up?’”

ELA and math are also areas with room for improvement at Freedom Middle School. Muniz said the school provides coaches in those two subjects for that reason.

“We just want these children to believe in themselves and their knowledge,” Lagoski said. “We are ready to just show everybody what they’re capable of doing and maybe get things back going in the right direction. I’m not nervous about them. I feel like they’re ready.”

“The most important point is to always remember that TCAP is just is one portion of what we do and who we are,” Muniz said. “So, while yes, it’s a very important portion - and it’s something that is data points that we need, and it is an opportunity for students to show what they can do, what they’ve learned - at the end of the day, we have to see students as their whole being. What they need to thrive as people in the community, not just as students.”

