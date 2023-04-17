Franklin firefighter retires after 40-year firefighting career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin firefighter will be retiring after 40 years of fighting fires.

The Franklin Fire Department is saying goodbye to James Fox, who has spent 20 years with the department after serving as a firefighter in the military for 20 years, according to a media release.

Fox joined the U.S. Air Force in 1982 and after completing basic training he chose to be a firefighter, the release says. During his time in the military, he served in multiple deployments throughout the Middle East, the Philippines and Europe.

He retired at the rank of Technical Sergeant in 2002 from McChord Air Force Base before moving to Middle Tennessee to be closer to family. He joined the Franklin Fire Department in 2003.

After a 40-year firefighting career, Franklin Firefighter James Fox will retire this week. (Franklin Fire Department)

“Firefighter Fox has served the City of Franklin well for the past years 20 years,” Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said in the release. “Before that, he served our country well for 20 years. I was fortunate to be his first officer and our department was fortunate to gain a firefighter with his level of experience and expertise. We are grateful for his many contributions throughout the years that helped our team achieve the best possible outcomes on countless emergency scenes. We thank him for his service and congratulate and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

During retirement, Fox said he and his wife Jane look forward to traveling and antiquing. “I enjoyed my time here. I thought I’d never see this day,” he said.

